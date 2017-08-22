Miniature horses from Christchurch on the mend after theft trauma

Jo and Dan Everett’s desperate search for the eight horses, which included one foal separated from her mother, went viral with people all over the country joining the hunts.

Jo and Dan Everett’s desperate search for the eight horses, which included one foal separated from her mother, went viral with people all over the country joining the hunts.

Salsa and her foal Falerie are doing well after the trauma of being stolen.

Thankfully all eight were eventually found and reunited with Jo and Dan, but nearly five weeks on the couple are still facing regular attempted raids at their property and have had to install more security measures.

The horses that were stolen include Barbie a 31ins high palomino and Farada the three month old foal.

“Farada was just two days from dying she was so dehydrated and hungry when we found her, but she is making a good recovery now, although she has still lost the hair from her face. Barbie is also doing well, but like the others lost a lot of weight and needs time to get back to being fully fit.

“They are slowly getting there, but they all lost weight and their coats have suffered as a result, it is just a slow process,” said Jo.

Jo Everett with Kiri, and Kiss with her foal Melikehim who are all recovering back at home.

But for the horses that were left behind including a number of stallions recovery is much slower.

“Funnily enough the horses that were stolen are recovering well, but those that were left are still suffering. The thieves badly beat the stallions to keep them quiet before taking the mares.

“One was completely knocked out and suffered a serious injury to his jaw. He is still an angry little horse and is struggling to get over what happened to him.

“Father and son Shetland ponies Murphy and Xander have not eaten properly since the incident. Murphy was so badly beaten he had deep whip marks all over him, and his son saw it happen and is just traumatised,” said Jo.

Barbie the palomino was the last of the horses to be recovered.

She is hoping they will all eventually recover, but whether they will ever be the same again remains to be seen.

The thefts have also hit Jo’s business with several buyers backing out after the horses were taken.

“It has been an absolute nightmare and we are still paying the price. We have had to spend a lot of money on increased security and we are constantly on alert because we have had so many attempted raids since,” she said.

As for the culprits Jo holds out little hope of anyone being punished for what happened and she is continuing her campaign to get more police in rural areas. She also wants greater punishment for those involved in animal crime and is running her online petition calling for government action.