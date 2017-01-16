New CCTV released following debit cards theft

New CCTV has been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with a burglary.

Detectives from Huntingdonshire Burglary Team would like to speak to the two males following a burglary it Norfolk Road, Wyton-on-the-Hill.

Do you recognise these men?

The offence took place between 2pm and 4pm on Wednesday November 23, 2016. During the burglary the victims debit cards were stolen and subsequently used at various locations in March including Tesco, KFC, One Stop and Costcutter.

Detective Constable James Howard said, “This crime has had a significant impacts on the victims and I am pursuing all available lines of enquiry. I am releasing images of two people who I wish to speak with in connection with this matter and I would urge anyone who recognises them or can provide any information on their whereabouts to come forward”.

Call 101 and quote crime reference no. CF0541091116 or email at hunts.burglary@cambs.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.