Peterborough man arrested in Rikki Neave murder investigation given bail again - despite previously fleeing to Portugal

A Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave in the city in 1994, has been re-bailed.

James Watson, 35, was arrested on April 19 and bailed until September 20.

Rikki Neave

He fled the country without a passport and went on ‘holiday’ to Portugal in July.

After appearing in court in Portugal on Thursday August 4, he was extradited back to England.

He was taken to Bedford prison after breaching the terms of his license.

Watson was first arrested in April over the unsolved murder of Rikki Neave. The six-year-old schoolboy was found strangled to death on the same estate in Peterborough where Watson grew up.

James Watson posted selfies while on holiday in Portugal in July. The 35-year-old had been on bail after being arrested in connection with the death of six-year-old Rikki Neave.

Watson, a father-of-one, has remained on bail since his arrest and was living in a hostel until he fled the country with a friend in a campervan in July.

He has been re-bailed until December 20.

Anyone with information about Rikki’s death should contact police on 01480 425882 or email operation.mansell@cambs.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.