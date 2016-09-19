Pipe burglar found hiding in closet is jailed

A burglar who was discovered hiding in a bedroom cupboard in a home in March has been sentenced to 34 months in prison.

Martin Copeland, 52, of County Road, March, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, September 16.

He broke into two homes in March and stole copper pipes and cylinders from one, causing extensive damage and stole items including electrical equipment, a bicycle and clothing from the second property.

On Thursday, July 14, officers were called to an address in March where Copeland had been seen loading his vehicle with copper pipes. They entered the property and found him hiding in a cupboard.

He burgled the second property between May and June this year while the occupants were away on holiday.

Copeland was sentenced to 16 months in prison for each of the burglaries and a further two months for driving while disqualified.

DC Chris Smith said: “Copeland is a prolific offender who is now behind bars and this should have a positive impact on reducing the number of burglaries in March.”