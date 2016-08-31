Police and fire called to van arson

Arsonists have set fire to and gutted a van in Wisbech today, Wednesday August 31.

Police along with Cambs Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire in South Brink.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

