Police appeal after £99 fuel theft

Police in Wisbech have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with a fuel theft in the town.

The occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, filled up jerry cans at a petrol station in Cromwell Road, Wisbech on July 17 at about 4.10pm and made off with fuel worth £99.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0407320717 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report