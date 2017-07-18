Police appeal after £99 fuel theft

Police in Wisbech have released CCTV images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with a fuel theft in the town.
The occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, filled up jerry cans at a petrol station in Cromwell Road, Wisbech on July 17 at about 4.10pm and made off with fuel worth £99.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0407320717 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report
