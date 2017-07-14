Police appeal after a measuring device is stolen from Wisbech building site

Police are appealing for information following a theft in Wisbech.

On July 5 (Wednesday) at about 4pm two men entered a building site and removed a piece of machinery worth £6000.

The two men left the scene with the machine in the back of a grey Ford Mondeo.

The device stolen was a TOPCON OS 105 measuring device, serial number CU0979.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CF0381040717 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.