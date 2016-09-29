Police offer reassurance after reports of child abduction

Police are reassuring residents in the Whittlesey and Coates area after reports of a child abduction earlier this week turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Officers received a report on Tuesday, September 27, relating to concerns of a red van with black alloy wheels from the Coates area and a child abduction.

This has been thoroughly investigated with the owner of the vehicle, and police can confirm that this was not the case and was a misunderstanding. Residents should have no concerns relating to this vehicle.

Anyone with concerns over such issues should always report to us either on 101 or in case of emergency always dial 999 for officers to investigate.