Police release CCTV images after a series of incidents including burglary in Wisbech

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a number of incidents in the Lynn Road area of Wisbech. The incidents happened between 4am and 5.30am on Sunday July 2.

The incidents happened between 4am and 5.30am on Sunday July 2 and included:

An attempted theft from a vehicle - CF0374310717C/CF0374350717 - Lynn Road – attempted burglary/attempted theft from motor vehicle - Lynn Road, Wisbech. At around 4.40am the offender has searched through two cars before attempting to enter the property through the rear kitchen window but he was unsuccessful. He then made off over the fence into the neighbours garden.

CF0374130717 - a burglary in which a handbag was stolen which contained the victims passport, driving license and ID card. A set of car keys were also stole from the property. The offender was found in the building and chased away.

CF0374460717 - the offender attempted to open a downstairs bathroom window but was unsuccessful. They then gained access to two sheds in the rear garden of the property however it is believed nothing was taken.

CF0374430717 - Lynn Road – Attempted garage burglary and theft from motor vehicle. The offender got away with a speed camera monitoring device.

CF0373390717 – Colvile Road – Attempted shed burglary, it is believed nothing was taken. The offender was found in the garden by the victim and was confronted. He then fled.

CF0373530717 - Trafford Road – Attempted garage burglary it is believed nothing was taken.

Anyone with information should call DC Jon Edwards on 101 quoting the relevant number or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.