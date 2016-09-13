Share your thoughts with police in new virtual participation group

Cambridgeshire police are looking for help from the public to get views and opinions about the force’s work, policies and procedures.

The force is launching the 100 Club, a virtual participation group which will allow it to get quick feedback from a cross section of the public about issues that are affecting policing and the county.

The scheme is initially aiming for 100 club members but it is hoped more people will want to get involved to represent a cross section of all communities, faith groups, ages and nationalities.

Participants will be sent at least one short email a fortnight with information and a link to a quick survey or poll.

The 100 Club will supplement other external scrutiny including a new forcewide External Ethics Committee.

Chief Inspector Mark Greenhalgh, who is leading the scheme, said: “We hope this will be a great way to get regular snapshots about the views and opinions of the public but we will need your help to make it a success.

“We are here to serve the people of Cambridgeshire and your views about the force are extremely important to us.

“This is a great way for you to get involved and to help us to make sure we are providing you with the best possible service.”

Anyone wishing to be part of the 100 Club should email 100Club@cambs.pnn.police.uk. They will then be sent a link to an initial short survey and signed up to the newsletter.