Spalding driver charged after drain death plunge

A Spalding man has been charged in connection with the death of two women, after his car plunged into Forty Foot Drain in Cambridgeshire.

Ionut Cosmin Curut, 21, of Sutton Road, was driving a silver Mazda 6 at about 7.15am on Friday (October 13) when it left Puddock Road, Ramsey Forty Foot, and went into the water-filled ditch.

Two women, who were travelling in the rear of the car, died at the scene. Curut and another man, who was travelling in the front of the car, managed to get out and were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon with minor injuries.

On Saturday, Cosmin appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of death by careless driving.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on November 10.