Police are investigating two burglaries in Sutton Bridge.

Both homes were in Chestnut Terrace. The first burglary happened between 1pm on September 3 and 1am on September 4. The second between 7am and 6pm on 13 September 13.

Officers are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during these times to call 101 and quote either incident 28 of September 4 or 396 of September 13.