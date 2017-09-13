Thieves lie-in wait to rob Manea Royal British Legion Club after a ‘magical’ night of celebration

Thieves who stole over £1,000 in cash and £800 worth of alcohol probably remained hidden in a village Royal British Legion Club following a wedding on Saturday before breaking out of the premises.

Saturday’s event was supposed to be the Manea club’s big relaunch after undergoing a major refurbishment, but what was a happy and successful night has left club staff and members feeling “gutted”.

Paddy Painter, club chairman, who was one of those on duty behind the bar on Saturday night said: “It was not a break-in, if you know what I mean. It appears someone was hiding in the club when we locked up and left at around 3.15am, which means our insurance is invalid.

“I would say whoever did this had local knowledge, it is even likely to be someone from the village, because it was a really big do and they must have known that.

“What they did took them some time, it was not a quick thing. They rummaged through drawers in the office, they cut the cable on the CCTV recording box and took that. They took the takings and the alcohol.

“I would definitely say it was someone who knows a bit about the club, it could even be someone who has used it. It is so upsetting because the club was really alive on Saturday night, it was really magical with everyone having a great time.

“Then I get a call that the alarm is going off at around 6.45am and the whole thing is spoiled. We have done so much work to try to breathe new life into the club and this was supposed to be our big relaunch - and this happens, we are gutted.

“Someone must know something about who did this - I just hope they are caught.”

A police spokesman urged anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting CF0518720917 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.