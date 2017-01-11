UPDATE: Man suffered stab wounds to the chest post mortem finds

A post mortem examination of a man who was killed in St Ives has concluded he died from stab wounds.

The examination, which was carried out yesterday (Tuesday), concluded 28-year-old Andrew Hasler died from stab wounds to his chest.

Officers were called at about 12.40pm on Sunday (January 8) with reports of violence in Houghton Road and on arrival found two people were injured.

Sadly Andrew, of Houghton Road in St Ives, was fatally injured. A 27-year-old woman from Huntingdon suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment. She was released yesterday.

A 40-year-old man from Cambridge has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was transferred from hospital to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge yesterday evening (Tuesday).

RELATED:

Tributes paid to much loved “kind hearted” man named as St Ives murder victim