UPDATED: Three men wanted after break-in at Lloyds Pharmacy in Chatteris sees perfume and aftershave stolen

A hunt is on for three men who smashed their way into Lloyds Pharmacy in Chatteris last night and stole bottles of perfume and aftershave.

Police forensic officers were at the scene earlier today (Wednesday) and the store was closed until around lunchtime while evidence was collected.

A man-sized hole was smashed into the shop’s door in the early hours of the morning.

A police spokesman said: “It has been reported that three men, all wearing hoodies and dark clothing, had broken into the store after smashing the front door of the shop.

“It is believed offenders made off with a number of bottles of perfume and aftershave. The offenders left on foot down the alleyway which runs alongside the shop.”

One eyewitness, an Australian woman who is visiting the town and staying at nearby Bramley Guest House, reported hearing at least three loud bangs shortly after 3am.

She said then heard an alarm sounding.

“The bangs were quite loud, but the alarm sounded quite faint and to be honest I thought it was someone trying to break into a car streets away. I can’t believe how close it actually is,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 40 of August 31 or report via the online system at www.contactcambspolice.uk/report/crime. Alternatively you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or go online to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.