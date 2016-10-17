Week of action to combat Modern Slavery in Cambridgeshire

Police in Cambridgeshire are taking part in a national week of action to combat modern slavery.

A number of activities will take place including visiting houses of multiple occupancy and holding awareness raising events with partner agencies. The week coincides with Anti-Slavery Day tomorrow (October 18).

As part of the week of action the National Crime Agency has launched Operation Perceptional to work with European partners to combat sexual exploitation.

The most common forms of modern slavery are forced labour, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and criminal exploitation.

Raising public awareness of modern slavery and the signs to look out for will also play a key role in the campaign.

Signs include people appearing malnourished, showing signs of physical abuse, not being free come and go as they please, appearing anxious or having few or no personal possessions. These are just a few of the signs to look out for, visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website for more information.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Tipping, force tactical lead for modern slavery, said: “This week of action compliments the work carried out on a daily basis by officers across the county to tackle modern slavery.

“Effective partnership working is key to us combatting modern slavery and I’d like to thank everyone involved in the work that is being carried out.

“We urge anyone who has concerns that someone may be a victim of modern slavery to contact us as a matter of urgency. Even if you feel the information is insignificant it may form part of a bigger picture that helps us protect vulnerable people and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Anyone with information concerning modern slavery should contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.