Woman left “badly shaken” after sexual assault

Police are appealing to witnesses of a sexual assault in March.

The incident took place in Station Road at around 10pm on Sunday, October 23, when a woman in her 40s was followed by a man who then assaulted her by patting her bottom.

The victim screamed and the man ran away.

The suspect is aged in his late teens to early 20s, 5’7” to 5’8” and thin. He was wearing a white hooded tracksuit and described as having a local accent.

PC Phil Richardson said: “The victim was badly shaken and I would urge anyone who may have seen the incident happen to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.