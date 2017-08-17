Cromwell Community College in Chatteris sees smiles all round as students achieve top marks in their A-levels

In fact nearly a quarter of all grades achieved this year were either A* or A with two thirds of students achieving at least one A grade or Distinction* (the equivalent of an A*).

In fact nearly a quarter of all grades achieved this year were either A* or A with two thirds of students achieving at least one A grade or Distinction* (the equivalent of an A*).

Laura Davidson who achieved 2A*s and a B and earned a scholarship to study sociology at Sheffield University with Simon Potter who achieved ABC grades and is going to Newcastle to study psychology.

Among them was Sophie Dawson who could not stop beaming after earning A*s in psychology and English and an A in biology. She has a place to study physiotherapy at UEA in Norwich, but said she was now planning to re-assess her plans after beating her target of an A and two Bs.

“I really wasn’t expecting it. I’ve got a place at UEA but I’m going to have a think about what I want to do now I’ve beaten what I needed by miles,” she said.

She was not alone Rebecca Holt also did better than she anticipated and is now considering her options, she can either go to UEA to study maths or Greenwich to do natural sciences.

“The natural sciences course offers the chance to do all sorts of modules including criminology,” she said

Tara Herbert with her mum Lisa check her results - she achieved A* and 2 As and is planning to study bio-chemistry at York university - she wants to be a scientist.

For Kirsty Pacey there was no doubt in her mind about where she wants to be. She’s off to study midwifery at Anglia Ruskin in Chelmsford. Kirsty achieved three Distinction*s (the equivalent of three A*s) and a D. She has wanted to be a midwife for a long time and her results mean she can achieve her ambition.

Tara Herbert was another outstanding pupil gaining A* and two As in biology, chemistry and maths. She is off to York University to study bio-chemistry with the not unsurprising long-term ambition of becoming a scientist.

Megan Hawes was delighted as she picked up two A*s and a B which means she is off to Warwick University to study law this autumn.

The school saw nearly 10 per cent of all its students’ A level grades at A* - beating the national picture.

Serena Butler (left) who plans to work in HR and Kirsty Pacey who achieved 3 distinction *s and a D and plans to study midwifery at Anglia Ruskin in Chelmsford.

Four students gained all A* or A grades for their A levels, which is not only a positive picture for the school it also meant that the overwhelming majority have managed to secure their first choice places at University.

Mrs Jane Horn, principal said: “We are delighted the confidence that the students and parents put in us was justified. The rapidly growing sixth form is going from strength to strength and the successes across all subjects reflect the fabulous teaching and learning at the College.

“Subjects such as biology, geography, religious studies and English performed particularly well, significantly exceeding national results. We are very proud of our students today and what they have all achieved.”