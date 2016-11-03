Dance Mania’s spooky Halloween treat

Audiences were given a fright to remember when they enjoyed a Halloween treat from Dance Mania.

Around 60 talented performers, aged from six to adult, brought their latest show to the Braza Club in March on Thursday and Friday.

Lisa Dickinson's Dance Mania, presenting Toxic dance show at March Braza Club ANL-161028-180552009

The stage was taken over by dancers dressed as bats, witches, zombies, and freaky dolls, with some fantastic make-up special effects by 13-year-old Georgiana Triggs, who is already well on her way to a future career as a make-up artist.

Lisa Dickinson, who runs the group, said the shows were a great success.

“Packed audiences really enjoyed it, saying how different and professional it looked. Someone said it was like watching a West End show...huge compliment!

“Everyone work really hard, including the putting together of all the dances, music, costumes.”

