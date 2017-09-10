Day out for Children from Chernobyl

The Children from Chernobyl enjoyed a day out at Wicksteed Park, organised by the Rotary club of the Deepings.

“As usual they had a most enjoyable day and it was an extreme pleasure to see them excitedly go on the rides etc. their happiness and laughter was a joy to see”, said organiser Tom Johnson.

“Rotary have been taking these young children to Wicksteed for many years, they come from a very poor community in Belarus and live in a radiation area.

“The wonderful Friends of Chernobyl in Helpston bring these children here for a month which increases their life expectancy by two years and they come over a period of four annual visits.”

Tesco in in Market Deeping supplied food for the day out and Coach of Langtoft provided the transport.