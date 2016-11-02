Death crash boy’s mum gets dedicated Facebook and Twitter accounts

Grieving mum Alice Husband has set up new Facebook and Twitter accounts in her campaign to get Parliament to ban all mobile phone calls while driving.

Alice (42) started her campaign following the tragic death of her son, Seth (7). She needs 100,000 signatures for her online petition to persuade Parliament to change the law.

You can find the Twitter account on https://twitter.com/SignForSeth (it’s called #SignForSeth), and the Facebook account on www.facebook.com/SignForSeth

Alice hopes there will be lots of shares so the petition goes viral.

• On Monday, a lorry driver who killed a mother and her three children while distracted on a mobile phone was jailed for ten years at Reading Crown Court.

Previously ...

Grieving mum: ‘Highway Code rule will not save lives’

Death crash boy’s mum in law change call