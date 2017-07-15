Search

Dementia friendly screening is ‘joyful experience’ at The Light Cinema in Wisbech

Dementia friendly screenings at the Light Cinema in Wisbech are proving very popular.

A new initiative at the Light Cinema in Wisbech has been described as a ‘joyful experience’. The cinema in Cromwell Road held its first dementia friendly screening on Monday (10) and attracted people from several of the local care homes.

Guests had a social hour before the film to enjoy complementary tea and biscuits provided by the local Iceland store.

There was a live music interval provided by the March based duo Sally Rose and Paul Hayward who performed popular music hits such as Elvis Presley’s ‘Teddybear’ and Cole Porter’s - ‘Too Darn Hot’.

Kinga Grodecka, marketing coordinator, said: “All the staff involved in the screening loved the experience. It was our first screening and it was lovely to see everyone having a good time.

The next dementia friendly screening is planned for September 11 when the cinema will be showing the classic ‘Wizard of Oz’.

Tickets are £5 and carers go free entry.