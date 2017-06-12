Displays dazzle at Walpole St Peter church flower festival

An array of bright floral displays helped to attract large crowds to the village of Walpole St Peter for its annual church flower festival and fayre.

Now in its 56th year, the festival, held in the village church that is dubbed the Cathedral of the Fens, is the key annual fundraiser for ongoing maintenance of the building.

Walpole St Peter Flower Festival

The final total raised, once the costs are taken into consideration, has not yet been calculated.

But organisers said they had enjoyed a successful week despite torrential rain largely keeping visitors away on one of the festival’s five days.

As well as the floral displays, highlights of this year’s festival and fayre included miniature train rides, a modern garden railway, bee keeping, plus a range of craft stalls and children’s games.

Visitors also had the chance to make and fly their own model gliders, visit a blacksmith’s forge and enjoy lunches in the parish hall.