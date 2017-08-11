DJ role is a dream come true for teen Tobias from Lakesend

Tomorrow (Thursday) sees the launch of a brand new local radio show with a teenager from Lakesend at the turntable.

Tobias Clarke will be living his dream of being a radio DJ as he steps up to the mike for the country music show airing from 1pm on the Internet based radio station West Norfolk Radio.

The 14-year-old Neale-Wade Academy student won the chance to host his own show after impressing producers with the work he did playing country music on the station’s Rodney Collins Show.

Proud dad, Reg Clarke, a TV producer, explained the Rodney Collins Show has over a million listeners as it is syndicated world wide. Tobias, who is about to start studying for his GCSEs at the March school, has helped co-present the Gene Pitney show with Rodney and some of the listeners from there have promised to tune in to www.westnorfolkradio.co.uk for Tobias’ big break.

Tobias explained he will be pre-recording the hour-long weekly show which will keep his teachers happy as it should not affect his schooling.

“I will be mostly working on the show at weekends. Each programme takes around two and a half hours to put together and I already have two done and I’m working on the third,” explained Tobias who added the role is on a voluntary basis.

But he hopes it could lead to bigger things in the future.

“I haven’t got any real plans but I know I would like to be a DJ when I leave school. I’m hoping I will be able to go straight into radio and work my education around that,” said Tobias who will be playing more “modern and trendy” country music like Toby Keith and Blake Shelton.