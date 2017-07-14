BookLife gives £600 to help the next chapter of Wisbech Reads which aims to raise children’s literacy

A five-year project to boost literacy among primary school children in Wisbech has been given a boost by a local publishing house. BookLife in King’s Lynn, which does a lot of work with schools providing books to raise literacy standards, has donated £600 towards the cost of next year’s Wisbech Reads. Wisbech Reads was launched in 2015 backed by all the town’s schools, businesses and local MP Steve Barclay. This year’s event was held earlier this month and saw pupils take part in a host of activities aimed at encouraging them to read. BookLife ran a character creation workshop and competition as part of the event which saw the winner create a new logo for Wisbech Reads.

They also ran an author workshop where children could make their own bookes. BookLife also ran a book stall which raised £600 which they have donated back to the Wisbech Reads fund.

Steffi Cavell-Clarke from the publishing house handed over the cheque to Annette Williams, the Wisbech Schools’ Partnership co-ordinator, at Peckover School.

Steffi said: “We aim to help make Wusbech Reads even bigger and better next year.”

Wisbech Reads sees pupils from all 15 primary schools in the area take part in a literacy festival at the town’s Orchards Primary School. The festival includes storytelling, outdoor theatre, and literacy workshops.

Wisbech Reads aims to address Wisbech’s below average literacy levels. It aims to encourage more adults to get into reading and to help their children enjoy books, too.