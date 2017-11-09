Career pathways on show at Peele Community College in Long Sutton

Students from all years at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton were involved in a college Super Learning Day.

The purpose of the event was to embrace a wide number of interactive workshops, thus highlighting various prospective career paths.

Virtual reality workshop

Many Key Stage 3 students sampled stimulating sessions with mobile planetarium Starlincs, looking at careers involving astronomy.

Boston College attended with their 3D printing facilities, representing careers involving information technology.

The South Lincolnshire Group Training Association put construction industries on the map with the ‘Lego Challenge’ and one session Year 7 students particularly enjoyed came courtesy of Anglian Water who presented careers in engineering via the ‘Water Challenge’.

Year 11 students enjoyed employability sessions from Bakkavor, Boston College, Bishop Grosseteste University and Aim Apprenticeships, followed by a fun and very interactive session out on the field with the British Army.

Years 8 and 10 were put to the challenge in setting up a business and responding to the scenario of having been ‘head hunted’ for a job.

Pupils rounded off their experience by sampling a range of pursuits, from having their nails and make-up done to bricklaying.

Other sessions incorporated the Royal Navy Lifeboat Institute who provided CPR training, and Morrisons talking about careers in logistics and driving.

The day will be followed up tomorrow (Wednesday) by a Careers Fair, which will be open to students during the day, and parents and the local community during the evening, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

