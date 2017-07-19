Friday Bridge School says farewell to headteacher Jayne Williams after 19 years in the job

Children at Friday Bridge School have said a sad farewell to their headteacher Jayne Williams who is retiring this summer.

The school held a special goodbye assembly last Monday to mark Mrs Williams’s retirement after nearly 20 years in the job.

Mrs Williams said: “Making the decision to retire was easy; I always knew that leaving Friday Bridge wouldn’t be.

“Positive relationships permeate our school; the caring and friendly atmosphere is self-evident. All members of the school community are valued and supported; they treat each other with dignity and respect. Staff and governors are proud of their achievements; they believe in what they’re doing and show a strong commitment to moving the school forward.

“Friday Bridge is a truly great place to work and learn. However, having taught continuously since 1981, retirement has begun to look somewhat attractive, hence my decision to leave at the end of the summer term.”