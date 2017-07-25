From three to four entry for Westwood

A March junior school is set to grow by a quarter if plans to build extensions and increase capacity from a three to a four form entry school get the go-ahead.

Cambridgeshire County Council is applying for permission for five extensions to Westwood Junior School in Maple Grove which will provide a total of four classrooms together with group rooms, toilets, corridors, kitchen and entrance lobbies with office and associated facilities - these include additional parking and covered cycle provision.

The application, which is being made by agent Strutt and Parker on behalf of the council, is currently with Fenland District Council for comment, before the county’s own planning committee make a decision on whether or not to grant permission.

The design and access statement explains the “concept is to make a sensitive intervention to increase capacity whilst providing much needed accommodation, allowing the school to expand from a three form entry to a four form entry.”

It explains the proposal “consists of a series of extensions and infills to the existing school, with internal alterations and modifications to the external landscaping.”

The new build will be mainly to the back of the school, but there is also an extension to the front to provide a new office and lobby.

The area at the back will contain the new classrooms along with a breakout space and associated corridors, toilet facilities and storage.

Other extensions will include a small one adjoining the kitchen to provide a new circulation space between the dining hall and the servery, the internal courtyard will be infilled to form a new group room, and there will also be an enclosed link corridor.

The design statement says the building work will be “generally be in keeping with the height of the single storey existing buildings or are slightly higher” to adhere to building regulations.

Parking will be increased by 13 spaces, there will be landscaping and whilst the proposal will see the loss of 14 trees - mostly from the work to the internal courtyard - it is proposed to plant 28 new trees elsewhere on the site.