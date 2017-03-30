Fun day at Peele was focused on future careers

Students at Long Sutton’s Peele Community College took part in a Super Learning Day based on future careers.

The event consisted of fun workshops headed by British Sugar, The Army, Boston College, The National Centre for Food Manufacturing Holbeach, Anglian Water, Lincs Higher, The National Citizens Service, Job Centre Plus, Apprenticeships Norfolk and local Spalding artist Dina Perejogina.

Dina brought along some her amazing paintings for the Year 9 students to copy and taight them new life drawing techniques.

In the sports hall there was a range of fun activities run by The College of West Anglia and Nova Training King’s Lynn.

These providers offered a range of activities including a pit stop challenge, vehicle simulator, nail painting and engineering activities.

There was a large careers fair based in the gym which was attended by both local and national employers, universities, sixth forms, colleges and training providers.

All year students had access to these 21 providers who answered a variety of questions about future education and employment opportunities.

The outside field accommodated Phoenix Medieval Re-enactment Company who spent the morning helping the BTEC Sports students to develop their archery skills using long bows.

In the afternoon they put on a display which was attended by the local Year 5 and 6 primary school students.

Although the weather put a stop to some of the re-enactment activities it failed to stop the firing of the large canon at the end of the day by deputy headteacher Simon Gilman.

The day was organised by school careers adviser Jacqui Gilman and head of science Jane Moody, in conjunction with Jacqui Farrell from The Skills Service (part of the Peterborough Business Enterprise).

• More pictures from the day in Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.