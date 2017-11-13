It’s a ‘good’ from Ofsted for Alderman Payne Primary School at Parson Drove

Alderman Payne Primary School in Parson Drove has been praised following a short inspection by government inspector Julie Harrison.

Ms Harrison, who visited the school on behalf of Ofsted last month, found it to be “vibrant and welcoming” and praised the headteacher, Sue Blyth and her management team, and said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

“You and your staff ensure that the school is vibrant and welcoming. Your high expectations are shared by everyone. Staff, governors and pupils are proud to be part of this small village school.”

She found Ms Blyth was well supported by her deputy and the other leaders and said: “Together, you ensure that pupils make good personal and academic progress. The school’s strategic plans set precise targets to improve provision, teaching and learning and pupils’ outcomes.

“Governors have an accurate and detailed view of what is working well and what could be developed further. They show dedication to their specific roles and

responsibilities.”

Pupils were praised for their good standards of behaviour and their positive attitudes to learning.

Ms Harrison found “Evidence from observations and pupils’ books show that most pupils are making at least good progress in reading, writing and mathematics from

their September starting points.”

However, responses to the online questionnaire, Parent View, varied, although most parents agreed their children were safe and well looked after. Typical positive comments included ‘children make good progress and enjoy learning’.

However, a few parents expressed concerns about the quality of leadership, behaviour, homework and the lack of communication.

But Ms Harrison added: “You and your governors recognise there is work to be done to communicate more effectively with parents so that all understand the

positive work of the school.”