Marshland High School celebrate another ‘strong year’ for GCSE results

Three quarters of pupils sitting GCSEs at Marshland High School have achieved A* to C grades in geography, German, business, drama, music and further science.

The West Walton school says it is delighted to report another “strong year” in the exams with 60 per cent of students achieving grades 4 to 9 in both English and maths. The new numerical grades have been introduced for the first time this year for these subjects.

Grade 4 is the equivalent of a C while a 9 is the top mark and equates to an A**.

Other subjects that saw 75 per cent of pupils achieve A* to C are: business and culture and beliefs.

David Nicholls, deputy headteacher, said: “Our congratulations go to all the students on their fantastic results. This was a superb group of students who worked really hard and deserve these great outcomes. We are all thrilled for them. Our thanks also goes to all the staff who have worked

really hard to help our students achieve these excellent results. We wish them every success in their future ventures.”

Steve Cozens, chairman of governors, said: “I am delighted that the school is sustaining its success. We want to build a school that can serve the local community and consistently deliver a set of results we are proud of.”

