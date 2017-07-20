Neale-Wade Academy in March hosts its annual sports awards evening and Paige is crowned winner of the outstanding performance award

Sporting talent at the March Neale-Wade Academy was celebrated at aspecial awards evening at the school in Wimblington Road,

Over 270 pupils of all ages attended the evening where students’ achievement was recognised through certificates and badges.

Paige Harris won the top award at the Neale-Wade Academy's annual sports awards.

In addition individual students won sport-specific awards while others were presented for leadership, effort, improvement and overall sporting success.

Team of the Year was won by the U16 Badminton boys squad (county champions), while other major awards went to Olivia Wheatley (most potential in Key Stage 3

football) and Hana Howsam (overall contribution to sport over five years).

Paige Harris was the winner of the Outstanding Performance in Sport Award. Paige has recently been crowned International ‘G Force’ Kickboxing Champion.

The evening also featured a number of routines by dance students at the academy.