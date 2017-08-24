Neale-Wade Academy in March is celebrating ‘impressive’ results in GCSEs

Hardwork from staff and pupils at the Neale-Wade Academy has paid off this morning (Thursday) after an impressive two thirds of pupils achieved grade 4 or above in GCSE English, with over half recording the same standard in Mathematics.

Jason Wing, executive principal, praised the “team effort” of teachers, pupils and parents in helping the students achieve good grades despite a toughening up on the way GCSEs are graded.

Alex Bimson talks over his results with principal Jason Wing.

The new system sees grade 1 to 9 awarded in maths and English - 9 is the highest and is the equivalent of an A** and grade 4 is the equivalent of a standard C grade pass.

There were a number outstanding results from pupils like Connor Bull who achieved five A*s, two 9s and seven As. Mr Wing said: “We were told the new 9 grade would be especially hard to achieve - but we have got 10 pupils that have achieve that grade and I’m impressed with that. They say only around one per cent of pupils nationally will gain a grade 9 - so it is a great achievement for those who been awarded them.”

Connor plans to return to the Neale-Wade next year to study B-tech sport (which is a double award) and biology - his long term aim is to be a teacher.

Cerys Tatton was another highflyer gaining six A*s, two As, one 9 and two 8s. She was collecting her results with her delighted mum Morgana.

Making that all important call home.

“I knew she had the talent and she has worked really hard. She attended the revision sessions that were run by the school before and after school and all the hardwork has paid off. I’m so proud of her,” said Morgana.

Cerys aims to eventually become a psychiatrist and will studying A-levels at the Neale-Wade in psychology, biology and chemistry.

Another proud mum was Nicola Jarvis who accompanied her son Jay-lynn Jarvis to collect his results. He was delighted achieving the grades he needed to go to Peterborough Regional College to study for a level 3 diploma in forensic science.

Jay-lynn missed a lot school over the past two years after being diagnosed with crohns disease at the age of 13. He was seriously ill just days before he was due to site the exams and Nicola said they were worried about his results.

Cerys Tatton with her proud mum Morgana.

But she said: “I am so proud of him, he managed to get what he needed to go to college and that is a fantastic achievement.”

Jay-lynn hopes to eventually become either a medical examiner or a forensic scientist.

Josh Mills is hoping he will eventually achieve his ambition of becoming a lawyer. He achieved excellent results in his GCSEs - five A*s, one 9, one 8, and two Bs, he is returning to the Neale-Wade to study for his A-levels in politics, history, sociology and psychology.

Overall the school saw further highlights in the sciences, with 97.6 per cent of pupils achieving a pass in chemistry, and over half of grades at A or A*. Physics and biology had pass rates of 95 per cent and 85.4 per cent respectively, with over a fifth of grades at A or A* in each.

Emily Furness (left) with Niamh Copeland.

Ninety per cent of students sitting ICT achieved at least a pass with almost half at A* or A. Both Media Studies and German had pass rates of 82.4 per cent, with a third of grades at A* or A in the latter.

Music and PE also performed well with pass rates of 72.7 per cent and 71.4 per cent respectively.

Aynsley Welling, head of school, said: “It is important to celebrate the success of this cohort of students as they have worked so hard for this success. This is the first year of the new assessment procedures with the change from grades to numbers and we have learnt a great deal that will enable us to build on this year’s achievements.”

Executive Principal, Jason Wing, said: “I have been impressed with the commitment of the staff and students who have been admirably supported by our parents. This has been a real team effort.”

Gary Peile, chief executive of the Active Learning Trust, said: “At a time when there is considerable turbulence in the education system it is to the credit of students, supported by a determined staff and supportive parents and carers, that they have delivered some exceptional performances at GCSE. The whole Trust is proud to have Neale-Wade as part of its organisation.”

Connor Bull (left)with Douglas Furlong.

Jay-lynn Jarvis with his mum Nicola - he has had to overcome serious illness to take his exams - but has achieved good grades and is off to college.