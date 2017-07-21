Neale-Wade Academy staff including Jason Wing given roles to help struggling schools

Jason Wing, executive principal and staff at Neale-Wade Academy in March have been selected for top roles supporting schools in challenging circumstances and training new teachers.

Mr Wing is one of more than 75 head teachers to be appointed to the role of national leader of education in the latest recruitment round.

National leaders of education along with staff in their school – appointed as national support schools – use their knowledge and experience to provide additional leadership capability in other schools in need of support.

The type of support provided is flexible and tailored to meet the needs of each individual school. National leaders of education also have responsibility for developing the next generation of NLEs and national support schools.

Mr Wing said: “This year we achieved recognition for the progress that Neale-Wade has made over recent years when we were awarded National Support School status and in conjunction with this status I was recognised as a National Leader of Education. Obviously it is important to be given this status

and it will allow us to work formally with other schools to assist and support them in their development and journey of improvement.”

The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) has responsibility for the appointment of

NLEs and the quality of the NLE programme. There are now over 1,250 NLEs across England.

Roger Pope, Chair of the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), said: “I’d like to congratulate Jason Wing and the Neale-Wade Academy on being appointed as a national leader of education and national support school. They should be very proud of this

achievement.

“National leaders of education are at the heart of school improvement. They’re supporting other schools and developing the next generation of leaders. At NCTL, we want to do all we can to support their work. “