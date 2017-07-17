New head at Peele determined to raise standards for her students

The next head teacher of Peele Community College, Long Sutton, has vowed to give students “the very best education which they deserve”.

Jane Moody, currently head of science at the Peele, will take over from acting head teacher Simon Gilman in September after the departure of Elizabeth Smith last month.

Mrs Moody, former assistant principal at Thomas Middlecott Academy in Kirton, has the chance to build on the progress made at the Peele since an Ofsted inspection in January 2016 found that it “requires improvement”. Speaking to the Lincolnshire Free Press on Friday, Mrs Moody said: “This is such a lovely place where the students are so welcoming, friendly and hard-working.

“The staff are very dedicated and have a passion about doing their best for the students.

“When I had a look round the school, I thought I could bring my experience and skills here.

“You’ve got to have a vision of where the school is to go, but it’s all about the students and helping them to achieve academically.”

The Peele’s most recent GCSE results give Mrs Moody cause for optimism, with 75 per cent of students having left last summer with English language grades of A*-C, 70 per cent with similar grades in maths and 76 per cent in modern languages.

Mrs Moody said: “I have lots of plans for what I want to do which are all about making sure the students in this community have the very best education which they deserve.

“I’m very keen to make sure that happens and the staff are fully behind what I want to achieve.”

Mrs Moody started her teaching career in 1996 after studying animal science at Nottingham University.

She taught in Grimsby for two years before spending nine years at Marshland High School, near Wisbech, followed by more than five years at Neale Wade Academy in March and then nearly two years at Thomas Middlecott Academy.

Mrs Moody said: “Thomas Middlecott and the Peele are such a short distance apart and yet they are very different schools.

“Having been on the Peele teaching staff for about two years, I really want to emphasise the importance of a pupil’s personal development so that they can leave the school ready for the next steps in life.

“As part of that, I’m very keen to get parents more involved because education isn’t just about the students and teachers, but it’s a three-cornered shape.

“I’m very keen to engage with parents, to get their views and to get them on board, along with going into the primary schools to make sure the links are strong by them knowing us and knowing that we have the best education to offer their children.

“I really want the Peele to have a positive profile and for the students and staff to have a school they can be proud of.”