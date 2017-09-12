New head puts spark back into Chatteris Kingsfield school but it still needs improvement

Teaching, pupil outcomes and leadership all require improvement at Kingsfield Primary School in Chatteris according to government inspectors.

However, the report by Ofsted published this week, recognises that the new headteacher, Anne Robertson, who took over in September 2016, has put the “spark” back into the school and along with effective leadership from the deputy head and support from the Active Learning Trust, she has made significant inroads into improving the quality of education at the school.

It also says that since September 2016 the Active Learning Trust has worked to establish a senior leadership team with the skills and abilities to bring about improvements to the quality of teaching and pupils outcomes.

But the report adds: “It is too early to see the impact of all the changes made.”

Ofsted inspectors who visited the school in early July found the school’s leaders know what needs to be done to make effective changes but have not yet had sufficient time to make the necessary improvements.

They found that while the quality of teaching is improving it is too variable across the school and the report says: “Some pupils are not effectively supported and do not achieve as well as they could.”

The report acknowledges the school has experienced a period of change and instability which has affected pupils’ attainment and progress - which meant attainment in both key stages 1 and 2 was below the national average in 2016.

“New leaders have secured improved progress in reading, writing and maths. However, this is not consistent in all classes or year groups and pupils in key stage 1 still have wide gaps in their knowledge.”

However, the report found the school was good in two areas: Early years provision and also the personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils.

The inspectors also found pupils with special needs or disabilities are making good progress because their needs are understood and are well met.

Pupils have responded well to the reward system that has been introduced at the school and as a result the “vast majority of pupils are motivated, behave well and have positive attitudes towards learning.”

The ‘Kingsfield Code’ has made clear the expectation that pupils take responsibility for, their own work. “As a result, most pupils are active in seeking answers and are more engaged in their learning.”