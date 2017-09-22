Pupils and parents flock to Long Sutton for Peele open evening

The Peele Community College in Long Sutton held its annual Year 6 open evening, when prospective students and their parents look around the school.

More than 130 sets of students and parents visited on what was a very successful evening.

Alysha Evans and Joel Correia carry out an experiment

Head teacher Jane Moody said: “All departments put in a great deal of effort so we could show the community what we are all about here at The Peele.

“Student helpers and guides did a great job and were incredible ambassadors for the school so big thanks to all of the students that helped out.

“I would like to extend my personal thanks to the all of The Peele staff who have worked hard all week to make the open evening so successful.”

There will now be open mornings coming up for Year 6 students and their parents on October 3 and 5.

