Simply the best: Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech celebrates its best ever GCSE results

Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy who are celebrating the best GCSE results in the school’s history.

The academy is particularly pleased there has been a significant improvement in the percentage of students with strong passes in both English and maths and a record number of students achieving five or more A*/A grades in academic GCSE subjects.

GCSE results at Thomas Clarkson Kate Filart

The cohort of over 200 students sat exams in a total of 32 subjects and the percentage of students gaining 5 or more A* to C grades improved by 10 percentage points compared to 2016.

Using the new definition of ‘strong pass’ the percentage of students gaining five or more strong pass grades has improved by 17 percentage points or 13 percentage points including English and maths. There were particular strengths or significant improvements in subjects including computer science, French, German, history, maths, PE and Science.

There were also a record number of students gaining five or more A*/A grades (including grade 7 and above in English and maths) at GCSE, with very strong individual performances. Our highest performing student achieved grade 9s in English Language, Literature and maths, four A* and two A grades.

The numerical grades have been introduced in maths and English for the first time this year and a grade 9 is the equivalent of an A** - grade 7 is B grade equivalent.

GCSE results at Thomas Clarkson Annabelle Holmes

It is anticipated that a significant proportion of the cohort will continue their studies in the Sixth Form at Thomas Clarkson Academy, that has just had its best ever A Level results and secured good university places for students, including Russell Group universities.

Anne Hill, principal, said: “This is a very pleasing set of results which reflects the hard work of the students and staff. It is very exciting to see our students so thrilled and pleased with what they have achieved. Many of our students have plans to continue their studies in our Sixth Form and so we all look forward to welcoming them back in September for the next stage of their learning journey.

“I would particularly like to commend the hard work of staff, who have encouraged, supported and mentored the cohort through these important exams. Thomas Clarkson Academy is developing and improving year on year and so this cohort has set the benchmark for next year’s students to aim for or exceed.”