Standards in Cambridgeshire’s primary school rise for the fourth year running according to figures

Provisional figures released today (Thursday) show that standards in Cambridgeshire primary schools continue to improve.

At the end of their time at primary school (Key Stage 2 SATs) 59 per cent of Cambridgeshire children reach the expected standard across all subjects – an increase of six percentage points from last year. This is the fourth successive year that standards have improved in the county.

The results for children at the end of Key Stage 1 are also better than last year and there has been an improvement in the number of children who achieve a good level of development at the end of their first reception year at school.

At Key Stage 1, the combined Reading, Writing and Maths performance at 80 schools improved at a faster rate than seen nationally and at Key Stage 2 this was the case at 76 schools.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the children and young people committee, said, “We would like to congratulate pupils and teachers in Cambridgeshire for these results. We are particularly proud of how well Cambridgeshire children have done in reading with attainment at Key Stage 2 above the

national average. Over the last few years schools have put an emphasis on reading and this has really paid off.

“We are delighted that disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs continue to make progress, in some cases this progress has been greater than that of their peers.

“We will continue to build on these results and will be working with schools to help them to focus on maths, improve writing standards and to continue to improve their early years teaching.”