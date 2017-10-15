Students at Neale-Wade Academy in March get taste of life on building site thanks to simulator

Year 10 and 12 students from Neale-Wade Academy in March tried their hand at some tricky construction site work last week but without stepping foot outside the school.

The students navigated their way around a construction site courtesy of a virtual simulator brought in as part of a careers talk given by Mark Noonan, industry engagement director of the Construction Industry Training Board.

The simulators creates a virtual construction site to work machinery on and presents a range of real life conditions a user could face on a site such as a sudden breakdown or bad weather. They are used in construction as a safe and cost-effective way to train new recruits to the sector who will be operating specialised equipment.

The careers event is part of a new campaign by CITB and Build UK called ‘Inspiring Construction’ which is calling for more industry representatives to speak directly to young people about construction careers.

Mr Noonan said “It’s been brilliant coming here and having the opportunity to speak to the students directly to tell them a little bit more about our sector. Construction is a fascinating and hugely complex industry with fantastic career opportunities for a whole range of skills. I’m hoping that I’ve given them a better insight into the world of construction today and along with the simulator helped sparked some curiosity about the industry.”

Samantha Mandley, director of curriculum and careers at the academy, said: “It’s been fantastic to hear Mark speak so passionately about construction careers and to be able to introduce the students to the sector in a fun and interactive way. It’s important that our students begin to think about careers early on and are exposed to a whole range of options and entry points. The students really enjoyed using the simulator and we now know a lot more about the range of construction careers on offer”.