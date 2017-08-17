Students at the Neale-Wade Academy in March celebrate exam success and plan for future careers in journalism, the armed services and even politics

There were whoops of delight and tears of joy and, for a few, of disappointment at the Neale-Wade Academy, March, this morning (Thursday) as students arrived to collect their A-level results.

For some like Owen Cullum it was the joy of success - he was so delighted with his A and two B grades that he let out an almighty whoop when he saw his reaults.

Kieran Williams 2 distinction *s and a distinction is going Lincoln University to study sport and exercise science.

For others there were tears of disappointment as they did not quite hit their target for their desired university place but staff were on hand to offer commiseration and support in what to do next.

In addition to A-levels there were results too for students who took vocational qualifications, with 75 per cent of all entries achieving either Distinction or Distinction*.

Twenty of the school’s 26 subjects had a 100 per cent pass rate.

There were particularly strong results in BTEC Law, with 83 per cent of students, like Kieran Williams achieving a Distinction* or Distinction - the equivalent of an A or A*. Kieran who also gained a Distinction* and Distinction in sport (it was a double award subject) is now off to study sport and exercise science at Lincoln University.

Jacob Hardwick with Emily Glover she is going to study history at Lincoln University and wants to be a teacher.

Similarly, 83 per cent of students taking BTEC Sport achieved Distinction or Distinction* while 75 per cent of students achieved Distinctions in Cambridge Technical Diploma in IT. Jacob Hardwick secured a Merit in his IT to go with two C grades in maths and further maths - he is already working at EPM in Huntingdon.

“I’m really loving the job so far,” said Jacob, who had taken the morning off to pick-up his results.

There were outstanding results for a number of A Level students, including: Oscar Howes (three As in English Language and Literature, Geography and Film Studies), Jack Butler (A in History and three Bs in Physics, Maths and AS Music), William Evans (two As in Biology and Maths and a B in Chemistry), Jake Fisher (A in Maths and two Bs in Further Maths and Physics) and Owen Cullum (A in Government and Politics and two Bs in History and in Business).

Among those students who took vocational qualifications, there were notable results for Kieran Williams (Distinction*, Distinction in BTEC Sport and Distinction* in Law), Brooke Anderson and Luke Green (both Distinction*, Distinction* in BTEC Sport) and Joe Brown (Distinction* Distinction in BTEC Sport). In BTEC Law, Jaiden Brown, Paige Goodenough and Kara Stockbridge all achieved Distinction*.

Owen Cullum was thrilled with his results and is off to study modern history at UEA in Norwich - but his long term ambition is to return as a teacher at the Neale-Wade.

“I’d love to come back and teach here - if they’ll have me - it’s the dream,” he said, which made principal Jason Wing laugh and say: “We would gladly have him back, I love it when people who grew up in March come back and teach here.”

Aynsley Welling, head of school at Neale-Wade, said: “It is clear that Academy staff have given strong and effective guidance to post-16 students and this is reflected in the results. I am particularly pleased with the 75 per cent of students who achieved Distinction* and Distinction that are equivalent to A* and A grades overall.”

Carole Spibey, assistant principal and head of sixth form, said: “We are delighted with this year’s post-16 examination results and there have been some exceptional individual performances across both A Level and vocational courses. This is testament to the hard work of the students and the staff at Neale Wade Academy.”

Lewis Harvey (left) who is joining the Royal Marines with Curtis Oldroyd who is off to Cheltenham to study sports journalism

Jason Wing, executive principal, said: “I am delighted that the vast majority of students who wish to pursue higher education at university have the results that will allow them to move onto the next stage of their education. They have worked incredibly hard and I wish them every success in the future.”

Gary Peile, chief executive of the Active Learning Trust which runs the Neale-Wade, said: “In a time of considerable change in secondary examinations it is testament to the hard work of students and staff that once again those attending Neale Wade’s Sixth form have done so well. It is a source of pride to everyone in the Trust that students from the academy can now go on to the next stage of their education or indeed the world of work with such a strong foundation of learning. I want to wish each and every student every success for the future.”