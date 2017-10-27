Wimblington’s Thomas Eaton Primary School needs your vote to help win funding for its library project

A village primary school is urging the Fenland public to get behind it and help the school obtain funding.

Thomas Eaton School in Wimblington is hoping to win enough votes to secure funding from the Aviva Community Fund 2017 so its library can be given a much needed face-lift.

Grants of up to £5,000 are up for grabs through the fund but it is people-powered meaning causes need to secure the most votes to win funding and voting is currently open until November 21.

Thomas Eaton PTA are looking to raise enough money to revamp the school library with new furniture, storage facilities as well as new books with which they hope to “inspire a generation” to become book lovers.

Anne Appleby from Thomas Eaton PTA said: “In 2018 Thomas Eaton will be 200 years old. Our children deserve to be able to experience a wide range of authors and writing styles. They should be able to get lost in a book and let their imagination run wild.

“I think being able to give the children this much needed refreshed and revitalised library would be a fantastic way of celebrating this landmark in the school’s history.

“We would love it if people could help us achieve this by voting for Thomas Eaton School PTA.”

To get behind Thomas Eaton School PTA and help make a difference in your local community, visit

https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17- 3852 and submit your votes before 21 st

November 2017.