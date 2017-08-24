Wisbech Grammar School celebrates best GCSE results since 2010

High-achieving pupils at Wisbech Grammar School are celebrating their GCSE results this morning.

Headmaster, Chris Staley, said: “This has been a vintage year for GCSEs at Wisbech Grammar School and they represent our best results since 2010, which is fantastic news. Considering the curriculum changes, the move to the new 9-1 grading system and the fact that national press headlines

have today been talking about the significant drop in top grades awarded this summer, the pupils at Wisbech Grammar have bucked this trend. I am incredibly pleased by their achievements, the dedication of the staff and last, but by no means least, the support from parents/guardians.

With the headline figures of:

96 per cent of pupils achieving A*-C

51 per cent of the year group achieving either A*-A or 9-7 in their examinations

98 per cent of pupils achieving 9-4 in both English and maths

These results demonstrate that through inspiring teaching, providing the correct environment where top quality learning can take place and coupling that to a dedicated staff and motivated and engaged pupils, what can be achieved both inside and outside the classroom. These results are a ringing endorsement

for the overall educational offer we provide and I am very proud of everyone associated with the results the School has produced this year.”

If you would like to find out more about the School, families are warmly invited to attend the School’s