Wisbech Grammar School sixth former Katy Landles brings the hammer down to raise £2,800 for Children and the Arts

Wisbech Grammar School sixth former Katy Landles has raised £2,800 by organising an art auction.

It took Katy nearly 10 months to organise but she says the hardwork was worth every minute as it has helped a charity close to her heart Children and the Arts, which works with arts venues across the UK to reach children in disadvantaged communities and hospices who are missing out on creative and cultural experiences.

Katy said: “I have always been passionate about art having grown up constantly making arts and crafts on the kitchen table or visiting exciting exhibitions and galleries. Also, my dad and uncle run an auction house so from an early age I have been involved with helping ‘lot up’ as well as watching the auction take place with baited breath as the bids get higher and higher.

“Consequently, mixing the two together to create and art auction seemed ideal, especially as I would love to have a career in the art market in the future – organising and running the auction has only made me catch the buzz for the art world even more.”

Katy started organising the exhibition in September last year and was only expecting to get around 25 pieces of art to sell, so she was delighted to get double that figure.

The sixth former explained she chose the charity because she believes children can benefit from being involved in art.

She said: “I strongly believe that having benefited from the arts as a child myself, every child should have the opportunity and the ability to embrace and access the arts. I really feel that the arts have helped to shape the person that I am today and I am passionate that every child should have the chance to delve into their imagination and fulfil their creativity as I was able to.”

She added: “I try to surround myself with art as much as I can, whether that be attending history of art club or relating my coursework to art. I hope to study history of art at university to follow my passion for the subject and hopefully lead to a career involved with the arts.”

Katy thanked staff at the school who helped bring the project to fruition and all those who supported the auction.