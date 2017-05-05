ELECTION 2017: Conservative clean sweep in Fenland county council seats

It’s a bluewash in Fenland today after the Conservatives won all the district’s Cambridgeshire County Council seats.

The Tories won all nine available seats, plus the vacant seat on Wisbech Town Council, which were contested at yesterday’s elections.

Meanwhile, Conservative James Palmer and Liberal Democrat Rod Cantrill have gone through to the final round of the inaugural Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election, after no single candidate secured enough votes in the first round. The result of the second count has not yet been declared.

Results are as follows:

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough combined authority mayor, first round: James Palmer (Conservative) 76,064 votes, progresses to second round; Rod Cantrill (Liberal Democrat) 47,026, progresses to second round; Kevin Price (Labour) 37,297, eliminated; Paul Bullen (UK Independence Party) 15,931, eliminated; Julie Howell (Green Party) 12,628, eliminated; Peter Dawe (Independent) 9,176, eliminated; Stephen Goldspink (English Democrats) 2,256, eliminated.

Cambridgeshire County Council, Chatteris division: Anne Hay (Con) 1,086, Richard Mandley (UKIP) 429, Steven Nicholson (Ind) 201, David Lewis (Lab) 178, John Freeman (Lib Dem) 176, Daniel Divine (Ind) 171.

March North and Waldersley (two candidates elected): Steve Count (Con) 2,263, Janet French (Con) 2,094, Katharine Bultitude (Lab) 856, Martin Field (Lab) 850, Stephen Court (Lib Dem) 605, Caroline Smith (UKIP) 561, Robin Talbot (UKIP) 481, Scott Lansdell-Hill (Lib Dem) 340, Ruth Johnson (Green) 248, Andrew Crawford (Green) 191.

March South and Rural: John Gowing (Con) 969, Robert Skoulding (Ind) 910, Steven Smith (Lab) 174, Daniel Spencer (UKIP) 157, Neil Morrison (Lib Dem) 126, Elizabeth Wright (Green) 102.

Roman Bank and Peckover: Simon King (Con) 1,455, Gavin Booth (Lib Dem) 615, Christopher Schooling (UKIP) 364, Richard Hibbert (Lab) 252.

Whittlesey North: Chris Boden (Con) 1,365, Stephen Jansky (Lab) 279, Dawn Rhys-Owain (UKIP) 244, Alex Oates (Green) 97, Francis Bellard (Lib Dem) 94.

Whittlesey South: David Connor (Con) 1,692, Dai Rhys-Owain (UKIP) 266, Martin Lodziak (Lab) 247, Graham Kitchen (Lib Dem) 192, Karen Alexander (Green) 150.

Wisbech East: Samantha Hoy (Con) 1,264, Susan Marshall (Lab) 306, Susan Carson (UKIP) 243, Fay Allen (Ind) 135, Gareth Wilson (Lib Dem) 64.

Wisbech West: Steven Tierney (Con) 1,076, Paul Clapp (UKIP) 211, Christina Eyres (Lab) 190, Sharon Horne (Ind) 119, Jane Feaviour-Clarke (Green) 70, Christopher Ross (Lib Dem) 61, Jonathan Miller (Ind) 37.

Wisbech Town Council, Octavia Hill ward: Philip Wing (Con) 644, Sue Marshall (Lab) 192, Myles Salamon (Ind) 168.