ELECTION 2017: Conservatives hold North East Cambridgeshire with significantly increased majority

Conservative candidate Stephen Barclay has been re-elected as MP for North East Cambridgeshire with a substantially increased majority.

He polled more than 21,000 votes more than his nearest rival, Labour’s Ken Rustidge, in the result that was announced in Wisbech a short time ago.

Mr Barclay said it was a “great honour” to secure a third term in Parliament.

But he added: “I recognise that in our community there will be many people that did not vote for me and I will do everything I can to reach out to the community as a whole, whether it’s on issues like modern slavery, whether it’s securing the transport investment that our community needs, to ensure that we serve the community as a whole and secure the best potential for the people of the Fens.

“I look forward next week to going to Parliament, speaking up for our community, securing the investment we need and making the most of the huge potential we have in North East Cambridgeshire.”

Mr Rustidge said it was clear that many had “voted for change.”

He added: “Locally, with our large number of new members and energetic volunteers we have made excellent progress since 2015 and I hope this will continue.”

Liberal Democrat Darren Fower was in third place, ahead of UKIP’s Robin Talbot, the Green Party’s Ruth Johnson and English Democrat Stephen Goldspink.

Just under two-thirds of voters took part in the poll, with a turnout of 63.2 per cent.

Elsewhere, justice secretary Elizabeth Truss held the neighbouring South West Norfolk seat, but was not at her count to hear the result.

Election agent Ian Sherwood, who spoke on her behalf after the result was declared in King’s Lynn, said: “Unfortunately Elizabeth has been taken unwell. She did come to the count earlier but has been unwell and has been advised to seek medical assistance.

“It would appear she has a virus. We’re really sorry she’s not here.

Full results are as follows

North East Cambridgeshire:Stephen Barclay (Conservative) 34,340 votes; Ken Rustidge (Labour) 13,070; Darren Fower (Liberal Democrat) 2,393; Robin Talbot (UKIP) 2,174; Ruth Johnson (Green) 1,024; Stephen Goldspink (English Democrat) 293.

South Holland and the Deepings: John Hayes (Conservative) 35,179 votes; Voyteck Kowalewski (Labour) 10,282; Nicola Smith (UKIP) 2,185; Julia Cambridge (Liberal Democrat) 1,433; Daniel Wilshire (Green Party) 894; Rick Stringer (Independent) 342.

South West Norfolk: Elizabeth Truss (Conservative) 32,894 votes; Peter Smith (Labour) 14,582; David Williams (UKIP) 2,575; Stephen Gordon (Liberal Democrat) 2,365.