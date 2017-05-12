ELECTION 2017: Nominations confirmed for general election battle

The line-up of candidates seeking the chance to be Fenland’s next MP has been confirmed following the closure of nominations.

Six candidates have been put forward to contest the North East Cambridgeshire constituency in the June 8 general election.

Conservative Steve Barclay is defending a majority of almost 17,000 votes from the 2015 election as he seeks a third successive term in office.

His nearest challengers last time were the UK Independence Party (UKIP), who have selected Robin Talbot as their candidate.

He previously contested the seat in 2010, when he came fourth with just under 3,000 votes.

He also stood in the recent Cambridgeshire County Council elections in the March North and Waldersley division.

Labour have re-selected Ken Rustidge, who came third in the 2015 election, as their candidate.

And the Liberal Democrats’ nominee is Peterborough city councillor Darren Fower.

Ruth Johnson, who also contested the county council elections earlier this month, will stand for the Green Party.

The field is completed by the English Democrats’ Stephen Goldspink, who also stood for the party in the recent mayoral election for the new Cambridgeshire and Peterborough combined authority.

Elsewhere, just four candidates have been nominated in the neighbouring constituency of South West Norfolk, which includes the villages of Upwell, Outwell, Emneth, Marshland St James, West Walton and Walsoken.

Justice secretary Elizabeth Truss is seeking re-election for the Conservatives, having first won the seat in 2010 and retained it two years ago, while Labour have re-selected their 2015 candidate, Peter Smith.

Stephen Gordon is the Liberal Democrat nominee, while David Williams will stand for UKIP.

But six candidates have been nominated to contest the South Holland and the Deepings constituency, which covers Long Sutton, Sutton Bridge and Tydd St Mary.

They are Julia Cambridge (Liberal Democrat), John Hayes (Conservative), Voyteck Kowalewski (Labour), Nicola Smith (UKIP), Rick Stringer (Independent) and Daniel Wilshire (Green Party).