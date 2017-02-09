Elm road closed after ‘harmful substance incident’

A road in Elm has been closed this afternoon while emergency services have dealt with a “potential harmful substance incident”.

Crews were called to Gosmoor Lane at around 12pm after they received reports concerning the welfare of four people.

An ambulance spokesman said three patients were discharged at the scene after they had fully recovered from their symptoms, while a fourth was receiving care for a back injury.

He said it was expected that this patient would be taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.