Elm to hold Street Pride launch meeting

People in the village of Elm are being given the chance to make a difference to their community by helping to launch Fenland’s latest Street Pride group.

A public meeting to formally set up the new group and welcome members will take place in the village this evening.

The move follows the success of a community litter-pick to galvanise support for the idea last month.

The meeting will be held at the Elm Parish Council office in Begdale Road at 7pm, and anyone with an interest in taking part and becoming a volunteer is welcome to come along.

Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “The litter pick held in May was a great success, with lots of people turning out and showing an interest in setting up a new Street Pride group.

“Our Street Pride volunteers have made such a massive difference to their local communities by creating and renovating gardens, painting pavillions, planting flowers and trees and much more.

“They also carry out regular litter picks to keep our towns and villages clean and tidy so everyone can enjoy them.

“Now Elm residents have got a chance to make a difference too, and I hope as many people as possible will come along to the meeting to get involved.”

There are already 12 other Street Pride groups in Fenland and Elm is one of a number of communities across the district that are also considering creating similar organisations.

The district’s other Street Pride groups are in Wisbech, March, Chatteris, Benwick, Gorefield, Leverington, Manea, Newton-in-the-Isle, Parson Drove, Tydd St Giles, Waterlees (Wisbech) and Whittlesey.

For more information contact Street Pride co-ordinator Rebecca Robinett on 01354 654321 or email streetpride@fenland.gov.uk.