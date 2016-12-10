Emneth Primary School set for academy switch

A West Norfolk village school has this morning announced plans to become an academy.

Emneth Primary School has revealed its intention to join the CWA Academy Trust in the spring.

Consultations are due to take place with parents and staff ahead of the switch, which is expected to come into effect in the spring.

And the move comes just weeks after Upwell Primary School and North Wootton Community School announced they would also be joining the trust in the new year.

Headteacher Alison Townsend said: “I am delighted that we are joining CWA Academy Trust.

“I have no doubt that joining the trust will result in positive benefits for the children and families at Emneth.

“I look forward to working with the CWA family of schools and learning through collaboration and the sharing of ideas.”

The announcement will make Emneth the sixth primary school, and ninth school in total, to join the trust.

Its portfolio already includes the Eastgate Academy in King’s Lynn and Nelson Academy in Downham Market, plus three secondary schools in the two towns.

Its chief executive David Pomfret added: “Our primary academies are achieving great things under CWA Academy Trust.

“Nelson Academy and Eastgate Academy are already performing well ahead of national averages after joining us in 2014 and we look forward to working with Emneth Primary School to help them progress in a similar way.”